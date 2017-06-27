Sen. Rob Portman says he opposes GOP healthcare bill -- after bill was yanked
Sometime before 2 p.m. Tuesday, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell yanked the Obamacare-repeal-and-reform bill from consideration, saying he wanted more time to work on it. It was obvious by then the bill couldn't pass.
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|law on felon carrying concealed
|15 hr
|agree
|4
|Celebrating a CEOS Weeka in Mason County -
|Mon
|Pam
|3
|Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16)
|Jun 22
|Duringdhhr
|15
|This Week in West Virginia History
|Jun 20
|GetRealHighonPot
|9
|Pressure builds as US Senate debates health care
|Jun 19
|ardith
|1
|Coal will never come back as Weak Trump has sai...
|Jun 19
|JHenry
|4
|amanda oneal
|Jun 17
|trustee
|2
