Semester of a Star Studentsa

Semester of a Star Studentsa

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Point Pleasant Register

April Students of the Month for PPPS are pictured with Principal, Vickie Workman; Bri Lewis; Trenton Thaxton; Olivia Sargent; Calli Kerwood; Alex Arbogast, Jacklin Johnson; Xander Gilbert; Braydon Bonecutter; Jason Li; Mckynlee Gilley Pictured with Principal Vickie Workman, the February students of the month for PPPS from left: Isaac Stephens; Owen Frazier; Mac Grimm; Isabella Gillispie; Braydon Blain; Lukas Woodall; Braxton Harmon, Trinity Price; Ryleigh Cundiff; Chance Woodall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News This Week in West Virginia History 9 hr GetRealHighonPot 9
News Pressure builds as US Senate debates health care Mon ardith 1
Coal will never come back as Weak Trump has sai... Mon JHenry 4
amanda oneal Jun 17 trustee 2
Egging in oak hill Jun 16 Darkness clowd 1
Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16) Jun 16 Darkness clowd 14
News Celebrating a CEOS Weeka in Mason County - Jun 15 WSAZ News Team Fan 2
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,106 • Total comments across all topics: 281,908,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC