Ritchie County grand jury indicts 27

A Cairo man who reported a possible break-in and wound up being arrested on a child neglect charge due to the presence of drugs in his home was among 27 people indicted this week by the Ritchie County Grand Jury. Codi A. Norman, 29, of 238A McGregor St., Cairo, was indicted on one count of child neglect creating risk of injury and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to a release from Ritchie County Prosecutor Samuel C. Rogers II.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.