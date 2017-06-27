Report forecasts care costs to undergo big growth
West Virginia is projected to have a 122-percent increase in uncompensated care costs from 2017 to 2026 under the American Health Care Act, according to a new report issued by the Commonwealth Fund.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martino named Jr. Teen W.Va. U.S.
|2 hr
|sistersalvation
|2
|law on felon carrying concealed
|Tue
|agree
|4
|Celebrating a CEOS Weeka in Mason County -
|Mon
|Pam
|3
|Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16)
|Jun 22
|Duringdhhr
|15
|This Week in West Virginia History
|Jun 20
|GetRealHighonPot
|9
|Pressure builds as US Senate debates health care
|Jun 19
|ardith
|1
|Coal will never come back as Weak Trump has sai...
|Jun 19
|JHenry
|4
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC