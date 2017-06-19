Re-enactors at Henderson Hall

Just a few days before West Virginia celebrates its anniversary on Tuesday, visitors to Henderson Hall over the weekend had a chance to step back to the period of history which brought about West Virginia's creation. The annual Civil War Re-enactment Weekend took place on Saturday and Sunday at the historic home on Old River Road at Boaz, put on by Henderson Hall in association with Carlin's Battery D of Artillery and Western Virginia Artillery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.