Re-enactors at Henderson Hall
Just a few days before West Virginia celebrates its anniversary on Tuesday, visitors to Henderson Hall over the weekend had a chance to step back to the period of history which brought about West Virginia's creation. The annual Civil War Re-enactment Weekend took place on Saturday and Sunday at the historic home on Old River Road at Boaz, put on by Henderson Hall in association with Carlin's Battery D of Artillery and Western Virginia Artillery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This Week in West Virginia History
|14 hr
|GetRealHighonPot
|7
|Pressure builds as US Senate debates health care
|21 hr
|ardith
|1
|Coal will never come back as Weak Trump has sai...
|Mon
|JHenry
|4
|amanda oneal
|Jun 17
|trustee
|2
|Egging in oak hill
|Jun 16
|Darkness clowd
|1
|Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16)
|Jun 16
|Darkness clowd
|14
|Celebrating a CEOS Weeka in Mason County -
|Jun 15
|WSAZ News Team Fan
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC