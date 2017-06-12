Protecting our children from predators

Protecting our children from predators

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Point Pleasant Register

As a father, it's devastating to hear of children who have been victimized by predators, whether they be strangers or trusted coaches or mentors. My colleagues and I in the U.S. House of Representatives are taking action to protect our children and give law enforcement the tools they need to keep our children safe and stop sex offenders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16) Sun look up the laws 13
Coal will never come back as Weak Trump has sai... Jun 9 Fact checker 3
News Sex Offender Sweep (Mar '13) Jun 4 goodd8 28
law on felon carrying concealed Jun 3 ood456 2
Texas needs help from West Virginia Jun 1 wv mr 2
Trump our Savior??? May 31 JBHobart 1
News Celebrating a CEOS Weeka in Mason County - May 29 BETTY 1
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,544 • Total comments across all topics: 281,725,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC