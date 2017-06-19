There are on the West Virginia Metro story from Monday, titled Pressure builds as US Senate debates health care. In it, West Virginia Metro reports that:

As U.S. Senate Republicans continue to discuss how to replace former President Barack Obama's health care law, national and state groups are pushing lawmakers to oppose a legislative overhaul. Those efforts are also happening in West Virginia, where groups and campaigns are encouraging the public to contact Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., regarding a possible health care plan.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.