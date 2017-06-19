Pressure builds as US Senate debates ...

Pressure builds as US Senate debates health care

As U.S. Senate Republicans continue to discuss how to replace former President Barack Obama's health care law, national and state groups are pushing lawmakers to oppose a legislative overhaul. Those efforts are also happening in West Virginia, where groups and campaigns are encouraging the public to contact Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., regarding a possible health care plan.

ardith

United States

#1 Yesterday
Republicans in the Senate are doing the meanest thing they can do to the American people...they are gettingvready to strike many of us dead.

And Democrats can do nothing to save us, it is all in Republicans. You will not see the Truth of this massacre on FOX News.

One congressman said, "no one dies of lack of Healthcare, in America" what a priveledged, ignorant fool. If only THAT were true, that no one dies from lack of insurance. So very sad for so many of Americans.
