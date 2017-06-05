Pietro Fiorentini breaks ground on Weirton factory
With the flags of the United States, Italy, the State of West Virginia and the City of Weirton behind them, local and state government and development officials, representatives of Pietro Fiorentini and several guests ceremonially broke ground Friday for the company's new facility in Weirton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coal will never come back as Weak Trump has sai...
|5 hr
|Fact checker
|3
|Sex Offender Sweep (Mar '13)
|Jun 4
|goodd8
|28
|law on felon carrying concealed
|Jun 3
|ood456
|2
|Texas needs help from West Virginia
|Jun 1
|wv mr
|2
|Trump our Savior???
|May 31
|JBHobart
|1
|Celebrating a CEOS Weeka in Mason County -
|May 29
|BETTY
|1
|Trump I AM King
|May 25
|Former Minor
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC