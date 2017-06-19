Pa. becomes 25th state to partner on U.S. Bicycle Route 50
U.S. Bicycle Route 50 is a 163-mile route that mostly follows off-road trails, including the popular Great Allegheny Passage, Montour Trail, and the Panhandle Trail and connects Maryland to West Virginia through a variety of natural and agricultural landscapes, historical sites, thriving small towns, and recreational hot spots.
