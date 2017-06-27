One year ago, an apocalyptic flood killed 23 people, destroyed 1,500 homes in W.Va.
A house that caught on fire during storms that rolled through West Virginia on June 23 was swept away into a creek in the city of White Sulphur Springs. Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin says the flooding is likely to be the worst in 100 years.
