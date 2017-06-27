Oak Glen Middle School to receive Benedum, Chevron grant
Chevron and the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation recently award $196,200 in Innovation Grants to 43 southwestern Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia classrooms to expand and support cutting-edge education.
