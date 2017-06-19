Northern Panhandle Residents Celebrate West Virginia's Birthday
Photo by Scott McCloskey Taylin Holt, 9, of Wheeling, foreground, and her brother, Blaise Holt, 7, wear top hats while enjoying West Virginia Day activities Tuesday at West Virginia Independence Hall in downtown Wheeling. A small, but enthusiastic, audience gathered at West Virginia Independence Hall Tuesday to celebrate the Mountain State's 154th birthday.
