New Cumberland Lions' new leader is presented prestigious award

11 hrs ago

First Vice District Gov. Gary Pitcock installed officers for the 2017-18 year during a recent meeting of the New Cumberland Lions Club where member Russ Flanigan presented incoming president Don Deemer with the Leonard Jarrett Award, the highest honor in West Virginia Lions Clubs.

Read more at Weirton Daily Times.

