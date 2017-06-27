New Cumberland Lions' new leader is presented prestigious award
First Vice District Gov. Gary Pitcock installed officers for the 2017-18 year during a recent meeting of the New Cumberland Lions Club where member Russ Flanigan presented incoming president Don Deemer with the Leonard Jarrett Award, the highest honor in West Virginia Lions Clubs.
