McCuskey: Government shutdown means no pay for some state workers
If the West Virginia Legislature fails to pass a state budget by July 1, the government will shutdown - leaving some stay workers without pay, according to state Auditor J.B. McCuskey. "Not every state worker is going to remain employed in the tendency of a government shutdown, so people need to be prepared," he warned on Tuesday's MetroNews "Talkline."
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex Offender Sweep (Mar '13)
|Sun
|goodd8
|28
|law on felon carrying concealed
|Jun 3
|ood456
|2
|Texas needs help from West Virginia
|Jun 1
|wv mr
|2
|Trump our Savior???
|May 31
|JBHobart
|1
|Celebrating a CEOS Weeka in Mason County -
|May 29
|BETTY
|1
|Trump I AM King
|May 25
|Former Minor
|2
|sexy maid??
|May 24
|Seduce me
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC