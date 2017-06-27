Marshall University to fire professor...

Marshall University to fire professor in kickback scheme

9 hrs ago Read more: WOAY

The termination process has begun for a university professor who recently pleaded guilty to tax fraud charges in connection with a kickback scheme involving the West Virginia Department of Transportation. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that a Marshall University official said on Monday the school plans to fire civil engineering professor Andrew P. Nichols, who has taught there since 2007.

