Manchin, Capito press DeVos about proposed education budget
During more than two hours of testimony Tuesday, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos answered questions from Senate subcommittee members regarding the Trump administration's budget proposal. The administration put forward a $59 billion education budget for the upcoming fiscal year, a $9 billion reduction from the 2017 continuing resolution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex Offender Sweep (Mar '13)
|Jun 4
|goodd8
|28
|law on felon carrying concealed
|Jun 3
|ood456
|2
|Texas needs help from West Virginia
|Jun 1
|wv mr
|2
|Trump our Savior???
|May 31
|JBHobart
|1
|Celebrating a CEOS Weeka in Mason County -
|May 29
|BETTY
|1
|Trump I AM King
|May 25
|Former Minor
|2
|sexy maid??
|May 24
|Seduce me
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC