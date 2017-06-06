Manchin, Capito press DeVos about pro...

Manchin, Capito press DeVos about proposed education budget

During more than two hours of testimony Tuesday, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos answered questions from Senate subcommittee members regarding the Trump administration's budget proposal. The administration put forward a $59 billion education budget for the upcoming fiscal year, a $9 billion reduction from the 2017 continuing resolution.

