Manchin, Capito introduce natural gas storage legislation
U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., proposed the Capitalizing American Storage Potential Act, which would make a regional storage hub eligible for the Department of Energy's Title XVII loan guarantee program. The loan focuses on supporting early commercial use of certain technologies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16)
|Sun
|look up the laws
|13
|Coal will never come back as Weak Trump has sai...
|Jun 9
|Fact checker
|3
|Sex Offender Sweep (Mar '13)
|Jun 4
|goodd8
|28
|law on felon carrying concealed
|Jun 3
|ood456
|2
|Texas needs help from West Virginia
|Jun 1
|wv mr
|2
|Trump our Savior???
|May 31
|JBHobart
|1
|Celebrating a CEOS Weeka in Mason County -
|May 29
|BETTY
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC