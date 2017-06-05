Maier Institute at Marshall School of...

Maier Institute at Marshall School of Medicine receives Benedum Foundation grant

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Huntington News

The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine's Maier Institute for Excellence in Prescribing for Elders with Dementia has been awarded a $150,000 grant from the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation to study the overuse of benzodiazepines in geriatric patients, as well as to educate physicians on appropriate prescribing. "West Virginia has a significant elderly population and, unfortunately, is also known as one of the states with the worst health outcomes for older patients," said Shirley Neitch, M.D., director of the Maier Institute and a professor of geriatrics at Marshall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sex Offender Sweep (Mar '13) Jun 4 goodd8 28
law on felon carrying concealed Jun 3 ood456 2
Texas needs help from West Virginia Jun 1 wv mr 2
Trump our Savior??? May 31 JBHobart 1
News Celebrating a CEOS Weeka in Mason County - May 29 BETTY 1
Trump I AM King May 25 Former Minor 2
sexy maid?? May 24 Seduce me 1
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,162 • Total comments across all topics: 281,633,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC