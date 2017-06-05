Maier Institute at Marshall School of Medicine receives Benedum Foundation grant

The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine's Maier Institute for Excellence in Prescribing for Elders with Dementia has been awarded a $150,000 grant from the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation to study the overuse of benzodiazepines in geriatric patients, as well as to educate physicians on appropriate prescribing. "West Virginia has a significant elderly population and, unfortunately, is also known as one of the states with the worst health outcomes for older patients," said Shirley Neitch, M.D., director of the Maier Institute and a professor of geriatrics at Marshall.

