L, Show, Rod, Saw, Tria, and Scoot am...

L, Show, Rod, Saw, Tria, and Scoot among 23 indicted by federal grand jury

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Lincoln Journal

United States Attorney Carol Casto announced Friday, June 30, 2017, that a federal grand jury sitting in Charleston returned two indictments charging a total of 23 individuals for their roles in a Southern West Virginia drug conspiracy. The indictments resulted from a long-term investigation led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the West Virginia State Police, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Williamson latest to file opioid lawsuit 1 hr Wondering 3
News Martino named Jr. Teen W.Va. U.S. 21 hr Beavis 4
law on felon carrying concealed Tue agree 4
News Celebrating a CEOS Weeka in Mason County - Jun 26 Pam 3
Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16) Jun 22 Duringdhhr 15
News This Week in West Virginia History Jun 20 GetRealHighonPot 9
News Pressure builds as US Senate debates health care Jun 19 ardith 1
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,492 • Total comments across all topics: 282,135,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC