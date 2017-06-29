L, Show, Rod, Saw, Tria, and Scoot among 23 indicted by federal grand jury
United States Attorney Carol Casto announced Friday, June 30, 2017, that a federal grand jury sitting in Charleston returned two indictments charging a total of 23 individuals for their roles in a Southern West Virginia drug conspiracy. The indictments resulted from a long-term investigation led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the West Virginia State Police, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
