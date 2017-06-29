Justice signs bill to increase gas ta...

Justice signs bill to increase gas tax, DMV fees

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Williamson Daily News Online

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday signed one of two bills that supported his highway financing and construction plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Daily News Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Martino named Jr. Teen W.Va. U.S. 1 hr Beavis 4
News Williamson latest to file opioid lawsuit 3 hr What Next 1
law on felon carrying concealed Tue agree 4
News Celebrating a CEOS Weeka in Mason County - Mon Pam 3
Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16) Jun 22 Duringdhhr 15
News This Week in West Virginia History Jun 20 GetRealHighonPot 9
News Pressure builds as US Senate debates health care Jun 19 ardith 1
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,678 • Total comments across all topics: 282,116,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC