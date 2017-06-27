Justice schedules road bond election, signs Parksway bill into law
West Virginians will vote Oct. 7 on Gov. Jim Justice's plan to issue bonds to support about $3 billion in projects to repair and rebuild state highways and bridges. Justice says he believes it will pass and would be "a terrible mistake" for people to not want better roads, thousands of jobs and the economic boost he says the state needs and would get.
