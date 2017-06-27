Jenkins, Manchin applaud approval of ...

Jenkins, Manchin applaud approval of RECLAIM Act

2 hrs ago

U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins, R-W.Va., and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said they were happy to see a House of Representatives committee advance a bill regarding investments in coal communities. The House Natural Resources Committee approved the Revitalizing the Economy of Coal Communities by Leveraging Local Activities and Investing More Act during a Tuesday morning meeting.

