Jenkins, Manchin applaud approval of RECLAIM Act
U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins, R-W.Va., and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said they were happy to see a House of Representatives committee advance a bill regarding investments in coal communities. The House Natural Resources Committee approved the Revitalizing the Economy of Coal Communities by Leveraging Local Activities and Investing More Act during a Tuesday morning meeting.
