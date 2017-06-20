Jenkins Announces $4.4 Million in Grants
U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins announced today that five West Virginia organizations have received more than $4.4 million in grants from the Appalachian Regional Commission. $1.5 million to Bluefield State College for equipment and program support for the Center of Excellence in Manufacturing Engineering.
