Jenkins Announces $4.4 Million in Grants

Jenkins Announces $4.4 Million in Grants

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WOAY

U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins announced today that five West Virginia organizations have received more than $4.4 million in grants from the Appalachian Regional Commission. $1.5 million to Bluefield State College for equipment and program support for the Center of Excellence in Manufacturing Engineering.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOAY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News This Week in West Virginia History 3 hr GetRealHighonPot 1
News Celebrating a CEOS Weeka in Mason County - 22 hr WSAZ News Team Fan 2
Any guys here? looking for FUN (Aug '15) Thu khs 3
Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16) Jun 11 look up the laws 13
Coal will never come back as Weak Trump has sai... Jun 9 Fact checker 3
News Sex Offender Sweep (Mar '13) Jun 4 goodd8 28
law on felon carrying concealed Jun 3 ood456 2
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,126 • Total comments across all topics: 281,802,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC