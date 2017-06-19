Jackie Winthrow Hospital will stay open; Governor will veto bill to sell
Today, Governor Jim Justice announced that he will veto House Bill 113, legislation to allow the Department of Health and Human Resources to sell the Jackie Withrow Hospital. Justice believes it would be a mistake at this time to single out the Beckley based hospital and that the sale of state medical facilities must be part of a comprehensive plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOAY.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|law on felon carrying concealed
|Jun 23
|Just saying
|3
|Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16)
|Jun 22
|Duringdhhr
|15
|This Week in West Virginia History
|Jun 20
|GetRealHighonPot
|9
|Pressure builds as US Senate debates health care
|Jun 19
|ardith
|1
|Coal will never come back as Weak Trump has sai...
|Jun 19
|JHenry
|4
|amanda oneal
|Jun 17
|trustee
|2
|Egging in oak hill
|Jun 16
|Darkness clowd
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC