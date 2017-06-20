in Re: Remains of Chester Howard West

in Re: Remains of Chester Howard West

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: FindLaw

Robert M. Bastress, Jr., Morgantown, West Virginia, Counsel for the Petitioner John R. Teare, Jr., Spilman, Thomas & Battle, PLLC, Charleston, West Virginia, Counsel for the Respondent This appeal arises from a petition filed in the Circuit Court of Mason County seeking authorization to disinter the remains of Chester Howard West, a World War I Medal of Honor recipient, and bury him with full military honors at the Gold Star Family Memorial Monument located within the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Institute, West Virginia . Hershel Woodrow Williams, a Medal of Honor recipient, filed the petition for Mr. West to be recognized as a recipient of the highest award a citizen can receive for bravery and valor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16) Jun 11 look up the laws 13
Coal will never come back as Weak Trump has sai... Jun 9 Fact checker 3
News Sex Offender Sweep (Mar '13) Jun 4 goodd8 28
law on felon carrying concealed Jun 3 ood456 2
Texas needs help from West Virginia Jun 1 wv mr 2
Trump our Savior??? May 31 JBHobart 1
News Celebrating a CEOS Weeka in Mason County - May 29 BETTY 1
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,790 • Total comments across all topics: 281,761,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC