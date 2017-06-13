How the Republican Coward Caucus is about to sell out its own constituents - in secret

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events The fate of the American health care system now rests with a group of allegedly "moderate" senators, who are getting ready to approve a bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act, a repeal bill so monumental in its cruelty that they feel they have no choice but to draft it in secret, not let the public know what it does, hold not a single hearing or committee markup, slip it in a brown paper package to the Congressional Budget Office, then push it through to a vote before the July 4th recess before the inevitable backlash gets too loud.

