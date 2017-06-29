He just can't help himself
On the roster: He just can't help himself - I'll Tell You What: It's happeninga again! - GOP looks to Senate Dems to save ObamaCare bailout - Tillerson tugs at short leash from White House - Where's his $200? HE JUST CAN'T HELP HIMSELF Nearly 63 million people voted for Donald Trump , and presumably none of them did so to give him a larger platform from which make fun of cable-news morning-show hosts. Now, we might rightly ignore the president's insults hurled at Mika Brzezinski , as decency and a sense of proportionality would decree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martino named Jr. Teen W.Va. U.S.
|7 hr
|Beavis
|4
|Williamson latest to file opioid lawsuit
|9 hr
|What Next
|1
|law on felon carrying concealed
|Tue
|agree
|4
|Celebrating a CEOS Weeka in Mason County -
|Jun 26
|Pam
|3
|Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16)
|Jun 22
|Duringdhhr
|15
|This Week in West Virginia History
|Jun 20
|GetRealHighonPot
|9
|Pressure builds as US Senate debates health care
|Jun 19
|ardith
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC