Hard Data: Mileage reports show vehic...

Hard Data: Mileage reports show vehicles underutilized

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Most West Virginians already understand the entrenched bureaucrats in Charleston - and the elected officials who should be keeping an eye on them - have no interest in making the necessary changes to state government that would cut it and its spending so they can serve the state without bankrupting it. For those still unsure, a particularly stark example presented itself this week, when the Legislature's Post Audit Division announced some disturbing numbers about the much-mentioned fleet of state vehicles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sex Offender Sweep (Mar '13) Jun 4 goodd8 28
law on felon carrying concealed Jun 3 ood456 2
Texas needs help from West Virginia Jun 1 wv mr 2
Trump our Savior??? May 31 JBHobart 1
News Celebrating a CEOS Weeka in Mason County - May 29 BETTY 1
Trump I AM King May 25 Former Minor 2
sexy maid?? May 24 Seduce me 1
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,162 • Total comments across all topics: 281,633,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC