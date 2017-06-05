Hard Data: Mileage reports show vehicles underutilized

Most West Virginians already understand the entrenched bureaucrats in Charleston - and the elected officials who should be keeping an eye on them - have no interest in making the necessary changes to state government that would cut it and its spending so they can serve the state without bankrupting it. For those still unsure, a particularly stark example presented itself this week, when the Legislature's Post Audit Division announced some disturbing numbers about the much-mentioned fleet of state vehicles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.