GOP Senators From Opioid-Ravaged Stat...

GOP Senators From Opioid-Ravaged States Uneasy About Health Care Bill

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: National Public Radio

Sen. Shelly Moore Capito, R-W.Va., accompanied by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., right, and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn of Texas, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in March 2015. Molly Riley/AP hide caption Sen. Shelly Moore Capito, R-W.Va., accompanied by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., right, and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn of Texas, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in March 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Martino named Jr. Teen W.Va. U.S. 2 hr sistersalvation 2
law on felon carrying concealed Tue agree 4
News Celebrating a CEOS Weeka in Mason County - Mon Pam 3
Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16) Jun 22 Duringdhhr 15
News This Week in West Virginia History Jun 20 GetRealHighonPot 9
News Pressure builds as US Senate debates health care Jun 19 ardith 1
Coal will never come back as Weak Trump has sai... Jun 19 JHenry 4
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,343 • Total comments across all topics: 282,109,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC