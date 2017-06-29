Fury of derecho in West Virginia remembered five years later
You'll find the derecho of June 29, 2012 included in the West Virginia Encyclopedia described as a "violent storm" that "raced across West Virginia, leaving downed trees and damaged homes in its wake." By definition, a derecho is a line of intense, widespread and fast-moving storms characterized by damaging winds that cover a large distance.
