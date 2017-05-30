Frontier brings broadband to addition...

Frontier brings broadband to additional 46K Ohio households via CAF-II program

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: America's Network

Frontier is extending broadband to unserved residents in 25 counties throughout Ohio, leveraging funding from the FCC's Connect America Fund Phase II broadband expansion program. Similar to recent deployments Frontier conducted in other parts of its territory, the service provider's deployment in Ohio leverages a mix of its own capital and CAF-II funds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at America's Network.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
law on felon carrying concealed 9 hr ood456 2
News Sex Offender Sweep (Mar '13) 9 hr uud3345 26
Texas needs help from West Virginia Jun 1 wv mr 2
Trump our Savior??? May 31 JBHobart 1
News Celebrating a CEOS Weeka in Mason County - May 29 BETTY 1
Trump I AM King May 25 Former Minor 2
sexy maid?? May 24 Seduce me 1
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,624 • Total comments across all topics: 281,505,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC