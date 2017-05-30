Frontier brings broadband to additional 46K Ohio households via CAF-II program
Frontier is extending broadband to unserved residents in 25 counties throughout Ohio, leveraging funding from the FCC's Connect America Fund Phase II broadband expansion program. Similar to recent deployments Frontier conducted in other parts of its territory, the service provider's deployment in Ohio leverages a mix of its own capital and CAF-II funds.
