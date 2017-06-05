Flooding reported in parts of southern West Virginia
High water was reported in parts of Kanawha, Fayette and Raleigh counties Monday afternoon with flood warnings in effect for some areas until 6:15 p.m. More than 2.5 inches of rain had been reported by 3 p.m. in the Fayette County communities of Scarbro and Minden with another inch possible, according to the National Weather Service. Flood warnings parts of SE WV, but rains are decreasing.
