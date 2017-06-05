Flooding reported in parts of souther...

Flooding reported in parts of southern West Virginia

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

High water was reported in parts of Kanawha, Fayette and Raleigh counties Monday afternoon with flood warnings in effect for some areas until 6:15 p.m. More than 2.5 inches of rain had been reported by 3 p.m. in the Fayette County communities of Scarbro and Minden with another inch possible, according to the National Weather Service. Flood warnings parts of SE WV, but rains are decreasing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sex Offender Sweep (Mar '13) 21 hr goodd8 28
law on felon carrying concealed Sat ood456 2
Texas needs help from West Virginia Jun 1 wv mr 2
Trump our Savior??? May 31 JBHobart 1
News Celebrating a CEOS Weeka in Mason County - May 29 BETTY 1
Trump I AM King May 25 Former Minor 2
sexy maid?? May 24 Seduce me 1
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,310 • Total comments across all topics: 281,543,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC