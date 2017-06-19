Flash Flood Warning issued June 23 at 8:55PM EDT expiring June 24 at...
PAC051-059-WVC049-061-240430- /O.NEW.KPBZ.FF.W.0037.170624T0055Z-170624T0430Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Flash Flood Warning National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA 855 PM EDT FRI JUN 23 2017 The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Greene County in southwestern Pennsylvania... Southwestern Fayette County in southwestern Pennsylvania... Monongalia County in northern West Virginia... Marion County in northern West Virginia... * Until 1230 AM EDT. * At 855 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|law on felon carrying concealed
|12 hr
|Just saying
|3
|Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16)
|Thu
|Duringdhhr
|15
|This Week in West Virginia History
|Jun 20
|GetRealHighonPot
|9
|Pressure builds as US Senate debates health care
|Jun 19
|ardith
|1
|Coal will never come back as Weak Trump has sai...
|Jun 19
|JHenry
|4
|amanda oneal
|Jun 17
|trustee
|2
|Egging in oak hill
|Jun 16
|Darkness clowd
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC