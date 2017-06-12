Flag Day retirement ceremony held
On June 14th at 6:14 p.m. , the local chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, held a Flag Retirement Ceremony and invited the public to attend. Fruth Pharmacy helped collect over 600 flags for retirement.
