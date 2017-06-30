First Elk Calf Born at Tomblin WMA

First Elk Calf Born at Tomblin WMA

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: West Virginia Division of Natural Resources

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Thursday the birth of an elk calf at the Tomblin Wildlife Management Area. This is the first elk to be born in West Virginia since elk were reintroduced to the Mountain State in December 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Williamson latest to file opioid lawsuit 10 hr Wondering 3
News Martino named Jr. Teen W.Va. U.S. Thu Beavis 4
law on felon carrying concealed Jun 27 agree 4
News Celebrating a CEOS Weeka in Mason County - Jun 26 Pam 3
Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16) Jun 22 Duringdhhr 15
News This Week in West Virginia History Jun 20 GetRealHighonPot 9
News Pressure builds as US Senate debates health care Jun 19 ardith 1
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,242 • Total comments across all topics: 282,144,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC