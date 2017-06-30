First Elk Calf Born at Tomblin WMA
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Thursday the birth of an elk calf at the Tomblin Wildlife Management Area. This is the first elk to be born in West Virginia since elk were reintroduced to the Mountain State in December 2016.
