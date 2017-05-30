First Choice America employees honored, awards announced

First Choice America Credit Union's annual Employee Appreciation event took place earlier this spring as 15 employees were honored with service awards at the Williams Golf and Country Club in Weirton. "As chairman of the Board, I wish to thank and congratulate each employee of First Choice America for your dedication, your pride, your team spirit and your commitment to excellence," Mrvos noted the business set all-time highs in several key financial categories - total assets of $441 million; deposits $378 million, and investments $277 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.