DMV Problems With Computer Network Server Causes Information Loss
The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles said it is experiencing problems with its computer network server and some information has been lost, but no one's personal information is at risk. DMV Commissioner Pat Reed said the system trouble was discovered a few days ago, and the West Virginia Office of Technology is working to recover the lost information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOAY.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any guys here? looking for FUN (Aug '15)
|8 hr
|khs
|3
|Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16)
|Jun 11
|look up the laws
|13
|Coal will never come back as Weak Trump has sai...
|Jun 9
|Fact checker
|3
|Sex Offender Sweep (Mar '13)
|Jun 4
|goodd8
|28
|law on felon carrying concealed
|Jun 3
|ood456
|2
|Texas needs help from West Virginia
|Jun 1
|wv mr
|2
|Trump our Savior???
|May 31
|JBHobart
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC