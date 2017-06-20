DMV Problems With Computer Network Se...

DMV Problems With Computer Network Server Causes Information Loss

16 hrs ago

The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles said it is experiencing problems with its computer network server and some information has been lost, but no one's personal information is at risk. DMV Commissioner Pat Reed said the system trouble was discovered a few days ago, and the West Virginia Office of Technology is working to recover the lost information.

Chicago, IL

