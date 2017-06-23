COMMENTARY: West Virginians' resiliency made me a West Virginian
Despite having lived in the state for nearly 9 years, having lived in Morgantown, Clarksburg, Summersville, later Fairmont, and now Morgantown again, I never considered myself a West Virginian. It was my adopted home, but for how long? No journalist can ever answer that, especially working in a smaller market; especially serving a community far away what is considered "home."
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|law on felon carrying concealed
|17 hr
|Just saying
|3
|Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16)
|Thu
|Duringdhhr
|15
|This Week in West Virginia History
|Jun 20
|GetRealHighonPot
|9
|Pressure builds as US Senate debates health care
|Jun 19
|ardith
|1
|Coal will never come back as Weak Trump has sai...
|Jun 19
|JHenry
|4
|amanda oneal
|Jun 17
|trustee
|2
|Egging in oak hill
|Jun 16
|Darkness clowd
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC