Cindy expected to drench Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia
Forecasters expect remnants of Tropical Depression Cindy to drench parts of Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia on Friday, bringing heavy rainfall, possible flash flooding and higher river and lake levels through the weekend. The severe weather was arriving on the anniversary of torrential rains and flooding that left 23 people dead in West Virginia last year.
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|law on felon carrying concealed
|9 hr
|Just saying
|3
|Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16)
|Thu
|Duringdhhr
|15
|This Week in West Virginia History
|Jun 20
|GetRealHighonPot
|9
|Pressure builds as US Senate debates health care
|Jun 19
|ardith
|1
|Coal will never come back as Weak Trump has sai...
|Jun 19
|JHenry
|4
|amanda oneal
|Jun 17
|trustee
|2
|Egging in oak hill
|Jun 16
|Darkness clowd
|1
