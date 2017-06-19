Capito announces broadband funding
U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., has announced $3 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide broadband access in Barbour, Randolph and Upshur counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16)
|16 hr
|Duringdhhr
|15
|This Week in West Virginia History
|Jun 20
|GetRealHighonPot
|9
|Pressure builds as US Senate debates health care
|Jun 19
|ardith
|1
|Coal will never come back as Weak Trump has sai...
|Jun 19
|JHenry
|4
|amanda oneal
|Jun 17
|trustee
|2
|Egging in oak hill
|Jun 16
|Darkness clowd
|1
|Celebrating a CEOS Weeka in Mason County -
|Jun 15
|WSAZ News Team Fan
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC