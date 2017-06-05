Boys & Girls Club director named WV M...

Boys & Girls Club director named WV Mother of the Year

Children in all 50 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico can nominate their mother for the award. American Mothers Inc. stated, "Stacie was selected from nominees from across the state as West Virginia Mother of the Year because she excels in her role as a mother and a community leader."

Chicago, IL

