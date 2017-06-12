Attorney General Morrisey, U.S. Homeland Security Host Police Active Shooter/Active Threat Training
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office will host active shooter/active threat training conducted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for West Virginia law enforcement. The highly sought-after class is free and available only for law enforcement.
