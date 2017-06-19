AG Morrisey Gains Law Enforcement Sup...

AG Morrisey Gains Law Enforcement Support in Human Trafficking Fight

18 hrs ago Read more: WOAY

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey unveiled a draft best practices initiative aimed at raising awareness about human trafficking within law enforcement communities around the state. Recent changes in West Virginia law inspired the Attorney General to assist in drafting standardized procedures to effectively respond to this emerging crime.

