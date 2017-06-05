6/5 Journal Junction
In the United States, we enjoy freedom of speech. When we are divided and fiercely criticize our leaders, we encourage citizens of other countries to also criticize our leaders and our country, although they do not have the freedom to criticize their own leaders and their own country.
