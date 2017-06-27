44 grand jury indictments returned

44 grand jury indictments returned

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Inter-Mountain

A Division of Corrections inmate accused of assaulting a correctional officer and fleeing while being treated at Davis Medical Center was named in one of 44 indictments handed down by a Randolph County grand jury Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Celebrating a CEOS Weeka in Mason County - 15 hr Pam 3
law on felon carrying concealed Jun 23 Just saying 3
Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16) Jun 22 Duringdhhr 15
News This Week in West Virginia History Jun 20 GetRealHighonPot 9
News Pressure builds as US Senate debates health care Jun 19 ardith 1
Coal will never come back as Weak Trump has sai... Jun 19 JHenry 4
amanda oneal Jun 17 trustee 2
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,283 • Total comments across all topics: 282,065,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC