White House budget cuts funds for eco...

White House budget cuts funds for economic alternatives to coal jobs

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Photo courtesy of West Virginia Regional Technology ParkBudget cuts could eliminate this job: A former coal miner plants lavender at a former surface mining sight in Hernshaw, West Virginia, as part of a job training program for out-of-work mining workers. Photo courtesy of West Virginia Regional Technology ParkBudget cuts could eliminate this job: A former coal miner plants lavender at a former surface mining sight in Hernshaw, West Virginia, as part of a job training program for out-of-work mining workers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Texas needs help from West Virginia 5 hr johnkingtx 1
sexy maid?? 14 hr Seduce me 1
News West Virginia man faces felony charges for anim... Mon concerned 2
News Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, ... May 21 Sigma 2
Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law May 16 cashmenow 8
News Prescription drug abuse a plague (Oct '14) May 16 crybaby 37
gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07) May 14 Karmakilla 227
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,880 • Total comments across all topics: 281,259,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC