Whistleblower Lawsuit Settled Against a West Virginia Agency
A lawsuit filed by two former West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources employees who said they faced retaliation for whistleblowing has been settled. News outlets report former department executives Susan Perry and Jennifer Taylor filed a lawsuit in 2012 against the agency's former acting secretary Rocco Fucillo, deputy secretary Warren Keefer and Bryan Rosen.
