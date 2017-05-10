West Virginia Supreme Court rules ant...

West Virginia Supreme Court rules anti-gay assaults are not hate crimes

In a 3-2 decision Thursday, the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals ruled that anti-gay assaults are not protected under the state's hate crime law, according to court documents obtained by ABC News. The decision emerged from the State of West Virginia vs. Steward Butler case, which involves an April 2015 incident during which Butler allegedly directed homophobic slurs at two men he saw kissing on the sidewalk while at a stoplight before getting out of his car and striking both victims in the face with his fist, according to court documents.

