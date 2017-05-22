West Virginia Senate Wants To Set Hig...

West Virginia Senate Wants To Set Higher Sales Tax

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Intelligencer

Changes made to a tax reform bill by a West Virginia Senate committee Monday would increase the Mountain State's sales tax to 7.25 percent, setting the stage for a probable conference committee with the House as lawmakers continue to work out a 2018 state budget. Monday marked the sixth day in the Senate of a special session for the purposes of crafting and passing next year's general fund budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News West Virginia man faces felony charges for anim... 4 hr concerned 2
News Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, ... Sun Sigma 2
Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law May 16 cashmenow 8
News Prescription drug abuse a plague (Oct '14) May 16 crybaby 37
gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07) May 14 Karmakilla 227
law on felon carrying concealed May 14 anyHelp 1
News Lawmakers demand answers to high opioid levels ... May 11 Putins Glock Holster 2
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,869 • Total comments across all topics: 281,214,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC