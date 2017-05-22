West Virginia Senate Wants To Set Higher Sales Tax
Changes made to a tax reform bill by a West Virginia Senate committee Monday would increase the Mountain State's sales tax to 7.25 percent, setting the stage for a probable conference committee with the House as lawmakers continue to work out a 2018 state budget. Monday marked the sixth day in the Senate of a special session for the purposes of crafting and passing next year's general fund budget.
