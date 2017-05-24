West Virginia Reorganizing State's Cy...

West Virginia Reorganizing State's Cyber Security Effort

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: US News & World Report

Gov. Jim Justice has directed the West Virginia Board of Risk and Insurance Management to take steps to protect personally identifiable information collected and kept by state agencies, including health information required by law to be kept private. In an executive order, Justice has also directed the West Virginia Office of Technology, to conduct risk management oversight to ensure cyber security of electronic records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sexy maid?? 3 hr Seduce me 1
News West Virginia man faces felony charges for anim... Mon concerned 2
News Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, ... May 21 Sigma 2
Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law May 16 cashmenow 8
News Prescription drug abuse a plague (Oct '14) May 16 crybaby 37
gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07) May 14 Karmakilla 227
law on felon carrying concealed May 14 anyHelp 1
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,804 • Total comments across all topics: 281,248,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC